Bersatu’s Ahmad Faizal hints at defending Tambun parliamentary seat

Datuk Seri Faizal Azumu speaks during a media conference at Wisma OCM in Kuala Lumpur September 14,2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Oct 3 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has indicated that he will be defending the Tambun parliamentary seat in the next general election.

He said his focus now is on further streamlining his work in the constituency as Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak had expressed his intention to challenge him in the 15th general election (GE15).

“The important thing is I have a duty to live up to expectations. It is hoped that I can continue to be of service in the future,” he told a press conference after visiting a family which needed housing aid in Kampung Manjoi here today.

On September 25, Farhash Wafa announced his intention to contest in state and parliamentary seats in Perak in GE15, saying he was ready to take on big names including Ahmad Faizal.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the state assemblyman for Chenderiang, said he will also devote due attention to the problems including development issues in the state constituency. — Bernama