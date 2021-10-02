Melaka CM Sulaiman unruffled by talk of possible change in state govt

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said he did not know whether there were moves to form a unity government as alleged.. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

JASIN, Oct 2 — “If these efforts are aimed at causing disruption, so be it. But I’m still here and the government is functioning as usual.” These were the words of Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali when asked on speculation that the Umno-led state government could fall anytime.

Sulaiman declined to comment further on the rumours, saying such talk was common in politics.

“As long as I still have the mandate of the government to lead and manage Melaka, I will do what is required and when asked to step down, I will comply,” he told reporters at Dewan Datuk Ibrahim Oxford in Ayer Merbau, Bemban here today.

When asked if he was willing to meet the four state assemblymen who were allegedly planning to defect to the opposition, he said there was no need to.

“Anyone who wants to be the Chief Minister can come and meet the leadership. If the side other has enough SD (statutory declaration), go ahead. I am my normal self, so too are the other exco members,” he added.

Sulaiman said he did not know whether there were moves to form a unity government as alleged.

He said he remains focused on solving the people’s problems related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I don’t want to talk more about politics. People will hit us and punish us when the time comes. So today come and join me to develop Melaka together. When it’s time for the next general election, then we fight each other,” he added.

Since yesterday rumours have swirled that the Umno-led state government, which came into power after Perikatan Nasional took over the state administration from Pakatan Harapan (PH) in March, could change hands again soon.

There were claims that four state assemblymen have signed SDs to switch allegiance to PH, which may cause the Umno-led government to fall. — Bernama