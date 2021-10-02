Cops nab 12 men over fighting incident in Penang. — Picture by K.E.Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 2 ― Police have arrested 12 men to assist in the investigation into a fighting incident involving two groups of men in the Lebuh Farquhar area here early yesterday morning.

It was understood that police received a report on the incident at about 12.35 am before a police team was rushed to the scene.

Based on the initial investigation, some men were believed to have been drinking at a restaurant in Lebuh Farquhar and then there was a misunderstanding that led to a fight outside the premises.

Penang Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Rahimi Ra”ais, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said all 12 local men, aged 20 to 40, were detained separately at several locations around George Town, here yesterday.

He said all of them were remanded until tomorrow for further investigation under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting.

Rahimi said further investigations were still ongoing to find out the real cause of the incident.

Earlier, a one-minute video went viral on social media showing two groups of men, some armed with hammers, fighting at an entertainment centre area in Lebuh Farquhar. ― Bernama