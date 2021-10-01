Zahid: Umno’s decision not to ally with Bersatu in GE15 final

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the decision was not merely a resolution from the party’s supreme working council but born of a voice at the grassroots level at the 2020 Umno General Assembly. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Umno’s decision not to cooperate with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in the 15th general election (GE15) has been finalised, said its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid said the decision was not merely a resolution from the party’s supreme working council but born of a voice at the grassroots level at the 2020 Umno General Assembly.

“Umno also took the stance of rejecting the formation of the Perikatan Nasional political coalition in the GE15 and stood firm in strengthening the Barisan Nasional.

“In conclusion, all the resolutions of the Umno 2020 General Assembly are focused on the GE15 which will be held as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic can be addressed.

“GE15 is very important to restore the mandate to the people in order to create strong political stability in the country,” he said in a statement today.

Zahid, who was accused by several quarters of cooperating to support Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim before confirming his support to Umno’s vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob added that the formation of the Malaysian Family government after the PN government collapsed last August was just to ensure the continuity of government administration and not a permanent decision.

“The continuity of the administration of a government that is only temporary before Parliament is dissolved to make way for the GE-15.

“The interim government was set up in consideration of the still unstable political situation while the people were threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

During the assembly held in January this year, Ahmad Zahid said that Umno will not cooperate with Anwar, DAP and Bersatu.