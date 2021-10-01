ProtectHealth distributed 20,423,220 vaccine doses for PICK as of Sept 29, says CEO

ProtectHealth chief executive officer Datuk Anas Alam Faizli said this was successfully achieved with the involvement of private medical practitioners (PPS) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in implementing vaccination outreach programmes nationwide. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — As of September 29, ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth) has distributed a total of 20,423,220 vaccine doses or 47 per cent of the total vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) nationwide.

ProtectHealth chief executive officer Datuk Anas Alam Faizli said this was successfully achieved with the involvement of private medical practitioners (PPS) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in implementing vaccination outreach programmes nationwide.

He said ProtectHealth believed that the successful implementation of the programme can only be achieved by getting everyone and the facilities on board to expand the vaccination programmes and reach out to more people.

Anas said during the PICK-Critical Contribution of Public-Private Partnership virtual programme organised by the British Malaysian Chamber of Commerce recently.

Given ProtectHealth’s vast experience and capabilities in discharging the strategic purchasing role, the company was appointed by the Health Ministry as the implementer of PPS and NGOs’ involvement in PICK on March 8.

Anas said ProtectHealth was also responsible to monitor vaccination activities carried out by PPS and NGOs; do a random audit and investigate anomalies; and provide continuous training and manual, including on the vaccine and PPV management to PPS and NGOs.

To date, over 2,000 PPVs involving PPS and NGOs supervised under ProtectHealth have been and are operating nationwide

On ProtectHealth’s role in the immunisation programme for adolescents, he said the company has contributed to 30 per cent of the total vaccine administered to the group.

“And the number will go up when we roll up outreach programmes at schools,” he said.

ProtectHealth is a non-profit company that is responsible to coordinate, administer and manage initiatives related to financing healthcare services as mandated by the Ministry of Health (MOH). — Bernama