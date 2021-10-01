Khairy: Dine-in remains strictly for fully vaccinated individuals in all NRP phases throughout Malaysia

Patrons dine-in at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur during Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan on September 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Effective today, more states and territories including the Klang Valley have moved to Phase 3 under the National Recovery Plan. While more restrictions have been lifted, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has reminded everyone that dine-in at restaurants and eateries are still limited to fully vaccinated individuals.

An individual who received a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZeneca) is only considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the second dose. Meanwhile, those who got a single-shot vaccine (CanSino and Johnson & Johnson) are counted as fully vaccinated 28 days after they got the jab.

Phase 3 SOP for dine-in. — Source from MKN

Earlier today, several media outlets reported that unvaccinated individuals could dine in under Phase 3 states. The confusion arose from the latest National Security Council’s NRP Phase 3 SOP dated September 30 which lacks mention of fully vaccinated requirements for restaurants and eateries.

Phase 2 SOP for dine-in. — Source from MKN

Under the latest NRP Phase 2 SOP, it is still stated that restaurants and eateries are only permitted to accept dine-in customers that have been fully vaccinated without symptoms.

For clarity, Khairy has issued a statement to reaffirm the full vaccination requirement for social and economic sectors in all phases of the National Recovery Plan. He said this is to ensure that the country can reopen all of its sectors safely. For individuals that can’t get vaccinated due to health reasons, they must present their medical documentation issued by a health officer. He added that the detailed SOP for the NRP will be announced soon. — SoyaCincau