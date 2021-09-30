Umno General Assembly to be held in January, says party sec-gen

Also set were the dates for the branch meetings from October 15 to November 30 followed by the Women, Youth and Puteri Division delegates meetings on December 11 and 12 and the Umno Division Delegates meeting on December 18. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The 2021 Umno General Assembly will be held for three days from January 13 next year.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, in a statement today, said the matter was decided at the Umno Supreme Council (MT) meeting was chaired by its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, yesterday.

Also set were the dates for the branch meetings from October 15 to November 30 followed by the Women, Youth and Puteri Division delegates meetings on December 11 and 12 and the Umno Division Delegates meeting on December 18, he added.

“Elections for posts will not be held during the meeting because the Registrar of Societies (RoS) has agreed on the postponement of Umno party elections until December 29, 2022.

The meetings could be held face-to-face or virtual or a combination of both depending on the Covid-19 situation in their respective areas.

“Attendances of the meetings are on a minimum quorum of one-fourth of those eligible to attend or more, provided the permitted standard operating procedures (SOP) are complied with depending on their respective areas,” he said.

Ahmad Maslan said, in conjunction with Umno’s 75 Diamond Jubilee celebration, the party would be holding an Umno State Figures Award Ceremony.

He said 13 party veterans who would be receiving the award including former Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Md Isa Sabu, former Kedah Mentri Besar Tan Sri Osman Aroff, former Umno information chief Tan Sri Hussein Ahmad, former Perak Mentri Besar Tan Sri Ramli Ngah Talib and former Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Sabaruddin Chik.

In the same statement, Ahmad Maslan also stressed that the Umno MT was committed with the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He also said Umno hoped that the 12th Malaysia Plan which was tabled last Monday and the initiatives to help the people could be successfully implemented.

“Umno MT also hopes that the health and economic crises can be settled as quickly as possible so that the people can live in a Malaysian Family environment which is prosperous, inclusive and sustainable,” he said. — Bernama