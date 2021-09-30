Kepong MP calls for PAC to investigate RM38.5m repairs for PM official residence

The Kepong MP requested that the PAC look into the exact specifics of the upgrade works to justify the costs reportedly worth around RM38.5 million. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — DAP’s Lim Lip Eng today questioned the need for extensive and costly renovations done on the Seri Perdana Complex during a time the country reels from the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lim, when interjecting during Hulu Selangor MP June Leow’s debate on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), then proposed the issue and costs incurred from the upgrade works done on the Prime Minister’s official residence be scrutinised by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“I want to ask the PAC to investigate if it is a requirement now to have the Seri Perdana Complex renovated.

“Was the roof leaking, were the walls cracked, who is the contractor, and was it done through an open tender process?” Lim questioned.

The Kepong MP then requested that the PAC look into the exact specifics of the upgrade works to justify the costs reportedly worth around RM38.5 million.

“What is the brand of the lights that were supplied, were there automatic toilets installed,” Lim added.

Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in a statement today, explained the approval given by his administration for the costly repairs was done following the advice of appointed professionals.

Muhyiddin had said the repairs and upgrades were done to the building’s ageing electrical wiring system to avoid it being a potential fire hazard, with most of the repairs focused on construction, electrical rewiring, and the upgrade of mechanical equipment like air conditioning units.

The Pagoh MP included how repair costs on the 56,000 square foot complex would be have been higher had they delayed the repair and upgrade works.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad said the 22-year-old Seri Perdana Complex was in dire need of renovations worth RM38.5 million.

Abdul Latiff had said the value of the repairs was established following assessments conducted by the Public Works Department on the building’s condition.

Scope of repairs done onto the official residence as mentioned by Abdul Latiff did include leaking roofs, and for the electrical wiring system to be replaced.

The topic surfaced following a Parliamentary reply from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar seeking the status, components and scopes of the renovation work on the Seri Perdana Complex.

Within the response, PMO had also said the renovations were done after taking into consideration safety factors and to uphold the country’s image when welcoming foreign guests at the prime minister’s official programmes.