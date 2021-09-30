Bukit Aman: Students must have certified letter to travel interstate for education

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Hazani Ghazali said that students going to hostels must also have a certified letter from the MOE or schools/educational institutions for the purpose of interstate movement. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Police will allow students to travel interstate for the purpose of going to schools and educational institutions provided they have a certified letter from the Ministry of Education (MOE) or their respective schools and institutions.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the National Security Council (MKN) had updated the standard operating procedure (SOP) on daily movements to schools or educational institutions as well as on the intake of students to hostels that involved interstate movement.

“Students can be accompanied by a guardian when travelling to and from the schools or educational institutions.

“ and teachers or educators will be allowed to travel interstate to go to schools or educational institutions for the purpose of teaching provided they have a certified letter from the MOE or the schools/educational institutions,” he said in a statement today.

He added that students going to hostels must also have a certified letter from the MOE or schools/educational institutions for the purpose of interstate movement.

“Therefore, police would like to advise students, parents, teachers or educators wishing to travel interstate for this purpose to have a certified letter from the MOE or their respective schools/educational institutions to be shown to police personnel manning roadblocks so as to ensure smooth travelling,” he said.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin had, on August 15, announced that the reopening date of schools in states under Phase Two and Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) was October 3, which is later compared to the September 1 date announced earlier.

Radzi, however, said that schools in Phase One of the PPN would not be allowed to reopen.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad was previously reported to have said that her ministry planned to allow students of higher learning institutions to return to campuses for the 2021/2022 academic session in all phases of the PPN starting October. — Bernama