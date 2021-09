People are seen jogging along Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur February 21, 2021. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today that Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will move to Phase Three under the National Recovery Plan starting October 1. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today that Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will move to Phase Three under the National Recovery Plan starting October 1.

He also announced that Melaka will move to Phase Three from Two, and Kedah to Phase Two from One — which means there is no state left in Phase One.

MORE TO COME