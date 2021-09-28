Sabah to open up spas, beauty centres and tourism attractions on Oct 1

In Sabah, spas, wellness centres and tourist attractions like zoos, aquariums and nature parks are set to open in tandem with the restart of the zoning system on October 1. ― Istock.com/AFP pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 28 — Spas, wellness centres and tourist attractions like zoos, aquariums and nature parks in Sabah are set to open in tandem with the restart of the zoning system this October 1.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun made this announcement today and said this is in line with its decision to lift more restrictions as the state reaches a 60 per cent adult vaccination rate.

“The state has agreed to allow the operations of spas, beauty salons, reflexology centres, wellness centres, massage parlours as well as those offering manicures and pedicures, beginning October 1,” he said.

Along with them, tourism attractions and recreation activities like zoos, agriculture parks, aquariums, edutainment centres, extreme sports centres, adventure parks and rainforest parks will also be allowed to open.

“This is also dependent on all the staff and customers being fully vaccinated and are of low-risk status,” he said.

“As proof of vaccination, individuals can show their MySejahtera low-risk status and vaccination card or those without smartphones can also use the vaccination card provided by the Health Ministry,” said Masidi.

Earlier, Masidi also announced that the state would return to its six zoning systems which will allow more movement between districts to spur the economy. The state’s 26 districts will be divided into six zones, with free movement within the zones.

This system, however, will exclude districts that have yet to reach a 60 per cent adult vaccination rate by October 1.

As of yesterday, 10 districts have yet to achieve 60 per cent, while four are still below 50 per cent.

The state has so far vaccinated some 63.5 per cent of its registered adult population, according to state statistics. The rate has slowed down recently, dropping far below the 82,000 jab capacity it has.