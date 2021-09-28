Putrajaya hasn’t received official application for third bridge in Penang, says Fadillah

Works Minister Datuk Fadillah Yusof speaks to the press at the Southern Seberang Perai Department of Works in Nibong Tebal September 28, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 28 — Putrajaya has not received an official application from Penang to build a bridge in place of the state’s proposed undersea tunnel, said Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the state has not submitted any application to build a third bridge for the federal government’s consideration.

He said there are many technical aspects to look into for any infrastructure project like this.

“We have to look at four main aspects, the first of which is whether the project is really needed,” he said in response to a question on the issue during a press conference here.

He said the second aspect to look into is the socio-economic impact of the project.

“We have to look at whether it could affect the social economy of the area and the third is the environmental impact,” he said.

He said that lastly, they will also need to look at the cost benefit analysis of the project.

“We have to look at these technical aspects of the project and on its feasibility when considering the implementation of such projects,” he said.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the Penang state government is considering building a bridge which is most cost effective instead of the undersea tunnel.

However, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the project contractor, Consortium Zenith Construction (CZC), has only submitted a feasibility study for an undersea tunnel and not for a bridge.

He said the state is not considering building a third bridge for now but he does not dismiss the possibility.