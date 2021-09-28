PM: RM30m renovation of Putrajaya official residence for safety, to uphold image when hosting foreign guests

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the renovation includes the main scope of electrical improvement, mechanical wiring, air conditioning systems and structural renovation at the official residence block. — Picture from Prime Minister’s Office website

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The renovation of the Prime Minister’s official residence at the Seri Perdana Complex, Putrajaya, was done after taking into consideration safety factors and to uphold the country’s image when welcoming foreign guests at the Prime Minister’s official programmes.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the renovation includes the main scope of electrical improvement, mechanical wiring, air conditioning systems and structural renovation at the official residence block.

The renovation also involved replacing old and dilapidated furniture to fit the status of the official residence of the Malaysian Prime Minister.

“The status of renovation of the Prime Minister’s official residence (Seri Perdana Complex) is ongoing as scheduled.

“As of August 30, the progress of the renovation work has achieved 60 per cent,” he said in a written reply to Datuk Mahfuz Omar (PH-Pokok Sena).

Mahfuz had wanted to know the status, components and scopes of the renovation work on the Seri Perdana Complex which allegedly cost RM30 million. — Bernama