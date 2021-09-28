Kelantan police confirm probe into reckless driving on congested Kota Baru road after viral video links car to deputy minister (VIDEO)

Suhaimi confirmed receiving a formal complaint about the recklessness demonstrated by the driver on the road in Kota Baru. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Police in Kelantan are investigating the Toyota Alphard believed to be carrying a VIP and broke traffic rules in Kota Baru after a video clip went viral on social media yesterday.

Kelantan Head of the Traffic Enforcement Investigation Department Superintendent Suhaimi Jusoh confirmed receiving a formal complaint about the on-the-road recklessness demonstrated by the driver in the incident on Jalan Bukit Marak-Binjai in the state capital, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“I confirm that the Kelantan police received a police report related to the matter.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving that disturbs other road users,” Suhaimi was quoted saying.

A 38-second video was shared through ‘ANA TAHU’ Facebook account which claimed that the vehicle with registration number “P45” belonged to a deputy minister.

The video showed the black car with heavily tinted windows overtaking the vehicles in front of it, ignoring the double lines on the road and an incoming lorry from the opposite direction.

The incident also happened when the lane of the dual-carriageway road was congested.