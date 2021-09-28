Deputy religious minister says sorry after viral reckless driving clip of Alphard with ‘P45’ plate

The Pengkalan Chepa MP from PAS said the driver and his staff members have already been called by the police to give a statement on the incident. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary has apologised today after a video showing his Toyota Alphard luxury minivan breaking traffic laws in Kelantan went viral.

The Pengkalan Chepa MP from PAS said the driver and his staff members have already been called by the police to give a statement on the incident.

“As an imperfect human being, I take responsibility for the reprimand given, and to make it an improvement for me and my staff.

“I apologise a thousand times for the issues that arose,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Kelantan Head of the Traffic Enforcement Investigation Department Superintendent Suhaimi Jusoh confirmed receiving a report about the on-the-road recklessness demonstrated by the driver in the incident on Jalan Bukit Marak-Binjai in Kota Baru.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

On September 26, 38-second video was shared through ‘ANA TAHU’ Facebook account which claimed that the vehicle with registration number “P45” — a reference to the Islamist party PAS — belonged to a deputy minister.

The video showed the black car with heavily tinted windows overtaking the vehicles in front of it, ignoring the double lines on the road and an incoming lorry from the opposite direction.

The incident also happened when the lane of the dual-carriageway road was congested.