After RM25m theft scandal, Rais Yatim says safer to keep money seized by MACC in banks

Raissuggested forming a Corruption, Integrity and Crime Committee in Parliament to examine all related aspects connected to the alleged involvement of the MACC trio. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Monies connected to bribery and money laundering cases that have been confiscated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should be kept in Bank Negara or any other bank that can guarantee its safety, Tan Sri Rais Yatim suggested.

The Dewan Negara Speaker, who is also chairman of the Special Committee on Corruption, said that doing so is more secure and transparent as the MACC chief will have full responsibility for the deposits and withdrawals of the confiscated monies, Utusan Malaysia reported today in the wake of the recent theft of RM25 million allegedly involving three graftbusters.

“Therefore, in my opinion, any money seized by MACC should be kept under the control of Bank Negara or any bank to ensure the transparency and security of the money.

“The recent case involving three MACC officers has opened eyes to all concerned about the money. So, it is time to improve the way they keep the confiscated money safe, to ensure the integrity and dignity of MACC as a trusted enforcement body for the people,” Rais was quoted saying.

He also suggested forming a Corruption, Integrity and Crime Committee in Parliament to examine all related aspects connected to the alleged involvement of three MACC senior officers in the theft of case materials involving over RM25 million.

“With this committee, there is a body at the legislative level to examine, call and recommend and take action into cases of integrity and corruption in any government agency.

“We do not want a repeat of this as this tarnishes the image and integrity of the country, especially when it involves MACC itself,” he was quoted as saying.

On September 20, MACC confirmed that three of its senior officers had been detained to assist investigations into allegations of abuse of power and misconduct in the case of a former head of department of the commission.

The RM25 million involved was previously seized from former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid who in 2018 was charged with criminal breach of trust involving US$12.1 million (approximately RM50 million).

In a statement, MACC said that the commission will conduct a thorough investigation and asked that the public not speculate on this matter as it will affect the investigation.

On September 23, Utusan Malaysia reported that the police found drugs, as well as a pistol and bullets at the office of the same senior enforcer; with the drugs believed to be for self-use.

On September 25, RM50,000 in cash and several luxury cars were seized as part of the investigation into three MACC officials, with a source saying the money and cars are believed to belong to one of the senior officers under investigation.