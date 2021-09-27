Pulau Tikus market ordered to close today after Covid-19 cases detected among traders

The authorities sealed off the Pulau Tikus market today after it was ordered to close from today onwards. — Picture courtesy of MBPP

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 27 — The Pulau Tikus market and the temporary hawker stalls outside the market have been ordered to close from today until further notice due to Covid-19 cases detected among its traders and workers.

According to the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), the closure will involve 113 stalls inside the market that operate from 6am to 1pm and another 34 hawker stalls outside of it that operate from 4pm to 11pm.

The city council called on all hawkers and traders to comply with the temporary closure order.

“Action will be taken against those who failed to comply with this order and this includes the closure of the premises and revocation of licenses,” the city council said in a statement today.

It reminded all market and hawker complex associations under the city council to ensure it controls the crowd at its respective premises in accordance with the Covid-19 SOPs.

“Enforcement action will be taken to close those premises if we find any premises flouting the SOPs,” it said.