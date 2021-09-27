PM Ismail Sabri tables 12th Malaysia Plan in Parliament as country moves towards Covid-19 recovery

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrives at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur September 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tabled the much-awaited 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in Parliament today, laying out his government’s five-year roadmap to achieve a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable Keluarga Malaysia.

In his speech, Ismail Sabri said that 12MP would focus on efforts to revive the nation's economic growth after the devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

He said 12MP aims at a fair and equitable distribution of wealth among the states and population while safeguarding the environment and sustainable development.

Ismail Sabri also thanked his predecessor Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, for his initial involvement in the preparation of the draft plan for the initiative.

MORE TO COME