Penang CM says not considering third bridge as alternative to undersea tunnel project for now

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town August 30, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 27 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said that the state government is not considering building a third bridge for Penang to replace the proposed undersea tunnel project.

He admitted that the state government will not dismiss the possibility of building a bridge instead of an undersea tunnel, but it was not being considered at the moment.

“Any decision on this project will only be done after the feasibility study is officially presented to the state government,” he said in a statement today.

He said currently, the project contractor, Consortium Zenith Construction (CZC) has completed the feasibility studies for the undersea tunnel project.

He said it will be presented to the state excos after all the relevant federal and state technical agencies have submitted their feedback.

“At this moment, CZC has only conducted a feasibility study for an undersea tunnel and not for a bridge,” he stressed.

“We have not made any payment for the undersea tunnel as the feasibility study is yet to be received or approved by the state government,” he said.

The Penang lawmaker was responding to news reports that claimed that the state government might consider building a third bridge instead of the undersea tunnel.

Chow said despite the state explaining the details of the undersea tunnel and three-highway project many times since the tender had been awarded in 2012, there are still many irresponsible parties who distort the facts of the project.

“To clarify again, the feasibility study and detailed design for the undersea tunnel and three highways cost RM305 million,” he said.

However, only RM208 million was paid by way of land swaps to CZC for the feasibility study and detailed design of the three highways.