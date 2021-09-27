NSC: EMCO in three Felda schemes in Pahang, four Orang Asli villages in Perak from Wednesday

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the three Felda schemes involved are Felda Rentam, Felda Tementi and Felda Sebertak. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Three Felda schemes in Bera, Pahang and four Seri Makmur Orang Asli villages, Tanjung Rambutan in Perak will be under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Wednesday to October 12.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the three Felda schemes involved are Felda Rentam, Felda Tementi and Felda Sebertak.

“The EMCO in the Seri Makmur Orang Asli villages covers Kampung Bakok, Kampung Jambu, Kampung Lalang and Kampung Dollah,” he said in a statement via Facebook, today.

He said the decision was made after examining the Health Ministry's presentation on risk assessment and Covid-19 infection trends in the localities.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO in Kampung Orang Asli Gangai, Mukim Slim, in the Mualim district, Perak will end tomorrow, earlier than scheduled on October 6.

The EMCO in several other localities will also end tomorrow according to schedule, namely Kampung Temalian, Mukim Ulu Dong, Raub and Kampung Paya Pelong, Kerdau, Temerloh in Pahang as well as Kampung Rugading, Kota Marudu and Kilang Fu Yee, Brantian, Kalabakan in Sabah.

“Besides that, the EMCO in two localities in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah involving Kampung Warisan and Rumah Pangsa Tanjung Aru will also end tomorrow as scheduled,” he added. — Bernama