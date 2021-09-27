12th Malaysia Plan: Infectious diseases institute to be built in Negri Sembilan, says Ismail Sabri

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tables the 12th Malaysia Plan at Dewan Rakyat, Kuala Lumpur September 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — A Malaysian Infectious Diseases Institute will be built in Bandar Enstek, Negri Sembilan in 2022 under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

When tabling the 12MP at Dewan Rakyat today, he said the institute is aimed at the prevention of diseases, infirmities and deaths caused by infectious diseases.

“The government is also reviewing the effectiveness of the existing health system and health policies would be formulated to enhance preparedness to manage infectious diseases as well as health crisis,” he said here.

He said the National Vaccine Development Road Map is being finalised to ensure Malaysia is capable of producing its own vaccines and as preparation to face any pandemics in future.

“In the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the people placed high hopes on the government and the government is looking at the best ways to ensure the well-being of the Malaysian Family in various aspects especially in health care and providing quality residence.

“The government stays committed to strengthen the health care system to ensure the people are healthy and productive,” he said.

In this regard, the Prime Minister announced that the government has also identified proactive measures to improve hospital preparedness to achieve the ratio of 2.06 hospital beds for every thousand residents by 2025.

For the purpose, the government will also develop new health facilities in addition to the 12 hospitals being built nationwide and they are expected to be completed during 12MP, he said.

“The health facilities and equipment including intensive care unit (ICU) would be increased and in the effort to close the gap between urban and rural health facilities, the government will be building and upgrading health clinics throughout the country,” he said. — Bernama