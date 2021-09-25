Ismail Sabri: UN should speak with one voice to end hostilities in the world

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivered a recorded speech in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today Putrajaya, Sept 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Malaysia strongly believes that the United Nations (UN) membership must speak with one voice on the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in all corners of the world, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this in his inaugural speech at the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York today, via a pre-recorded video. The text of his speech was made available to the media here by the Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra).

“It is unfortunate that the world is far from realising global ceasefire with many places still experiencing instability.

“Malaysia will continue to do what it can in promoting peace and preventing conflict in the conduct of its foreign policy.

“In this regard, Malaysia also reaffirmed its commitment towards global peace, security and prosperity by continuing to lead on the issuance of a Joint Communique on global ceasefire in June this year,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia has always been a firm believer in all efforts and initiatives that promote peaceful coexistence between nations, different peoples, faiths and cultures.

Commenting further on global ceasefire, he pointed to the situation in Myanmar since the military seized power from the civilian government on Feb 1 saying the situation in the country remains a grave concern for Malaysia.

“Malaysia is particularly worried about the humanitarian situation, now further aggravated by Myanmar’s healthcare system which is stretched thin by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“It is absolutely essential for aid to reach those in need,” said Ismail Sabri, adding Malaysia currently hosts more than 150,000 refugees from Myanmar, who make up 86 per cent of its refugee population.

He said Malaysia fully supports the work of the Asean Chair’s Special Envoy on Myanmar, but remains concerned as Myanmar’s authorities have yet to allow the envoy to visit the country.

“We urge the authorities to accept the visit and assist the Special Envoy in his duties as well as expedite the implementation of the ‘Five-Point Consensus’ agreed upon by Asean,” he said.

The 10-member bloc named Brunei’s second Foreign Minister Erywan Mohd Yusof as the special envoy to Myanmar to facilitate the mediation and dialogue process.

On the issue of the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), Ismail Sabri said Malaysia is appalled by the deaths of many Palestinian civilians including women and children following the brutal attacks by Israel in May this year.

“The systematic oppression of Palestinians over many years through discriminatory policies; denial of basic civil rights; imposition of harsh conditions; large scale land confiscation and inhumane acts committed against them is tantamount to the crime of apartheid,” he said.

Malaysia reiterates its call for Israel be held responsible and accountable for all its wrongdoings, including its flagrant violations of international law.

Malaysia also welcomed the establishment of an international commission of inquiry by the Human Rights Council to investigate violations of international human rights law during the 11-day crisis, he said. — Bernama