SDMC: Three new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak

Health worker administering Covid-19 test on a resident in Puchong, February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Sept 24 — The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today declared three new Covid-19 clusters, with two in the community and one at the workplace.

In a statement, SDMC said the Sungai Merusa cluster involved residents of a longhouse placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at the Sungai Merusa area in Subis, where 44 people have been found positive so far, including the index case.

The Kanawa Baram cluster in Marudi involved residents of a village under the EMCO, with 29 individuals found to be positive including the index case.

For the workplace Haidah cluster in Bintulu, it involved workers and crew of a logistics ship and other transportation modes docked on the Bintulu shoreline, who are now quarantined under the EMCO after 92 individuals tested positive, including the index case.

Sarawak today recorded 2,825 new cases, with 99.54 per cent categorised as asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic while 0.46 per cent had lung infection which required oxygen support and ventilators.

The death toll rose to 739 after 14 new fatalities were reported, eight of which were logged from September 14-21, five cases on September 22 and one case on September 23. — Bernama