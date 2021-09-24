Agong, Raja Permaisuri visit Battersea Power Station

During the two-hour visit, Their Majesties were briefed on the latest developments of the property project with a gross development value of £9 billion. — Picture from Facebook/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today visited the Battersea Power Station, Malaysia’s iconic project in London.

Their Majesties was welcomed upon arrival at 11am (local time) by the management team of the Battersea Project Holding Company and representatives of Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Sime Darby Property and SP Setia Berhad. Also present was Malaysian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Zakri Jaafar.

The 16.99-hectare real-estate project is a joint venture between Sime Darby Property, SP Setia Berhad, EPF and PNB since 2012.

During the two-hour visit, Their Majesties were briefed on the latest developments of the property project with a gross development value of £9 billion (RM52 billion).

“Their Majesties also spent time inspecting the housing phase that has been completed and also unveiled a memorial plaque to commemorate their visit to this property project,” said Istana Negara in a statement on Facebook.

The Battersea visit is one of the programmes in conjunction with Their Majesties’ special visit to the United Kingdom (UK) for 10 days starting September 17.

Their Majesties also visited the Malaysian High Commission in Belgrave Square, the Tun Abdul Razak Research Centre (TARRC) in Brickendonbury, Hertford and also met members of the Malaysian community in London.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong is also scheduled to attend the Sandhurst Reunion Dinner at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where His Majesty studied between 1978 and 1979,” the Facebook statement said.

His Majesty will also hold a meeting with the United Kingdom’s Chief of the Defence Staff Sir General Nicholas Carter to discuss bilateral military cooperation between Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

After the special visit, Their Majesties will stay back in London and are scheduled to return home on October 23.

The special visit is His Majesty’s second to the United Kingdom since he became the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, with the first being a seven-day trip starting from December 9, 2019. — Bernama