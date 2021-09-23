Pakatan leaders want MACC chief relieved of duties pending case against three top officials

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki speaks to members of the media in Kuala Lumpur, May 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Datuk Seri Azam Baki must relinquish control of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) to allow for an impartial investigation of three senior officials accused of theft, said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council.

It said the allegation that three senior officers stole money seized in the case of former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Majid has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the MACC.

The council said a full and impartial investigation must be undertaken to ensure that wrongdoers were punished according to the law.

“At the same time, Datuk Seri Azam Baki, the MACC chief commissioner should be temporarily relieved of his duties until a full investigation can be done,” the council said in a statement that also proposed a royal inquiry into the matter.

The statement was jointly signed by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Three days ago, the MACC confirmed that three senior officers had been detained to assist investigations into allegations of abuse of power and misconduct in the case of a former head of department of the commission.

National news agency Bernama reported that Federal Police (Bukit Aman) Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said his department took note of the spread of the news on social media which claimed that three senior MACC officers had been remanded.