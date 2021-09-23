NSC: Two localities in Pahang, one in Sabah under EMCO from Saturday

MKN director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the affected locality in Sabah is Kampung Pangkalan Abai, Kota Belud, while in Pahang, the areas involved are Kampung Telimau, Pos Terisu, Mukim Ulu Telom, Cameron Highlands and Pasdec Damansara, Kuantan. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Three localities — two in Pahang and one in Sabah, will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from September 25 until October 8, according to the National Security Council (MKN).

MKN director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the affected locality in Sabah is Kampung Pangkalan Abai, Kota Belud, while in Pahang, the areas involved are Kampung Telimau, Pos Terisu, Mukim Ulu Telom, Cameron Highlands and Pasdec Damansara, Kuantan.

“The standard operating procedure for all EMCO areas is the same as announced previously,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook today.

According to Rodzi, the decision to enforce the EMCO was made after the Health Ministry’s presentation on risk assessment as well as Covid-19 infection trends.

Meanwhile, the EMCO enforced at 13 localities in Sabah, Terengganu and Pahang will end tomorrow as scheduled.

In Sabah, it involves five localities, namely Kampung Lembah Permai and Kampung Desa Aman in Ranau; Henry Gurney School, Keningau; Taman Sungai Labuk, Beluran and Kampung Timug, Matunggong, Kudat.

For Terengganu, the seven areas involved in Paka, namely Bandar Paka, Gong Gemia, Cacar Baru, Limbong, Kuala Paka, Taman Indah Permai and Telaga Mas, as well as one locality in Lipis, Pahang, namely Kampung Kuala Koyan, Mukim Ulu Jelai. — Bernama