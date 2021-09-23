Malaysia reports 487 new Covid-19 deaths

Workers wearing personal protective equipment carry a coffin containing the remains of a Covid-19 patient at a cemetery in Fairy Park, Klang August 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The Health Ministry has disclosed another 487 deaths related to Covid-19 as of midnight yesterday, bringing the country’s human losses from the disease to 24,565 lives.

The number is the second highest on record for deaths reported, sandwiched by the 592 on September 11 and the 463 deaths from September 14.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 reporting now includes both deaths recorded on the day as well as backlogged cases that are categorised after subsequent confirmation.

Malaysia’s reported deaths yesterday placed the country fifth globally in terms of Covid-19 losses, behind only the US, Brazil, Russia and Mexico.

By location, Klang Valley contributed the most to the cases yesterday, after rising to 222 deaths yesterday from 205 the day before.

Penang remained the individual state with the highest fatality rate from Covid-19 by far, with 16.1 deaths for every 100,000 residents or around two-and-half times the national average of 6.3 deaths per 100,000 people.

Other locations with above average death rate rates from Covid-19 were Johor (12.4) and Sabah (8.1).

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 14,990 new Covid-19 infections to bring the total number of cases so far to 2,142,924.