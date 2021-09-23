Ketengah: 35,000 visitors at Lake Kenyir since its reopening on Sept 1

Visitors to Lake Kenyir in Terengganu at the Pengkalan Gawi jetty, September 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA BERANG, Sept 23 — Terengganu’s popular tourist attraction, Tasik Kenyir here, has received about 35,000 visitors since its officially reopening on September 1 until today.

Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) chairman Datuk Razali Idris said of the total, 3,300 visitors stayed at the boat houses, while daily, 3,000 visitors take the speedboats; 1,100 visitors use the raft house services while the rest enjoy the scenery and attractive places available at the largest man-made lake in mainland South-east Asia.

“Although interstate travel is still not allowed, from the number of visitors, we can see that the locals support our local tourism products. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation too, the people of Terengganu are starting to pay more attention to the tourist spots in the state, including Lake Kenyir,” he said.

He said this to reporters after inspecting the main attractions and activities around Tasik Kenyir after the tourism sector in Terengganu was reopened to fully vaccinated visitors from September 1.

Meanwhile, Razali said the encouraging number of visitors was also due to the initiatives taken by the operators of the boat houses, raft houses and speedboat at Lake Kenyir, in offering discounts of between 20 to 30 per cent on their products.

“For example, the boat house operators are giving discounts for children, senior citizens and others on weekends, and the cheap prices have helped revive tourism activities at Lake Kenyir

“As such, if we continue to remain vigilant and comply with the standard operating procedures, we will be able to move on to the fourth phase (National Recovery Plan) and see an increase in tourists in Lake Kenyir, thus boosting the local and state’s economy,” he said. — Bernama