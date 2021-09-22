Undocumented foreign workers can now walk in for Covid-19 vaccination in Penang

Penang opened walk-in vaccination for foreign workers at four designated PPVs on September 17. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 22 — Undocumented foreign workers may now walk in to any of the four designated Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) in Penang to be vaccinated without fear of being penalised.

These workers in Penang can get vaccinated without appointment or identification documents at any of the four PPVs, according to a joint statement by Real Estate and Housing Developers Association Malaysia (Rehda) Penang branch chairman Tan Hun Beng and Penang Master Builders president Datuk Lim Chee Tong.

“The assurance has been given that no action will be taken against all undocumented workers by the authorities,” they said in the brief statement today.

Both organisations held a meeting with federal-state Covid-19 coordinator Steven Sim to highlight the problem of getting contractors and sub-contractors to have their foreign workers, including undocumented ones, vaccinated.

Sim told them that these foreign workers could walk into any of the designated PPVs and will not face any action.

“The Penang state government is aiming to get as many people vaccinated as possible and the priority is to quickly vaccinate everyone regardless of status,” they said.

Both organisations called on all contractors and subcontractors to take this opportunity to send all of their workers for vaccination immediately.

“Rehda Penang and Penang Master Builders may advise their members to consider prohibiting unvaccinated workers from entering the construction site after this moratorium period which will be exactly one month from the date of this joint statement,” they said.

The four designated PPVs are the SPICE Convention Centre, Dewan Millennium, SP Arena and Dewan Serbaguna Sungai Bakap.