SDMC: 17 localities involving longhouses in Sarawak come under EMCO

Barbed wire fencing is pictured in the vicinity of Taman Meru 2b in Ipoh amid the enhanced movement control order August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Sept 22 — Seventeen localities involving longhouses in Sarawak have been and will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from September 21 to October 3, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced.

In a statement, it said in Sri Aman, six longhouses, namely Rumah Gevenor, Rumah Sigan, Rumah Ramping, Rumah Sambau, Rumah Baha Lunchong and Rumah Tingga, had been placed under the EMCO from yesterday until October 3.

The EMCO also took effect from today until October 1 at nine other localities, namely Rumah Jamban and Rumah Buyong (Lubuk Antu); Rumah Jamu (Sarikei); Rumah Ijau, Rumah Endu and Rumah Nyakin (Pakan); Rumah Nicholas Abu Seman and Rumah Micheal Tandang (Meradong); and Rumah Jembat Anak Dalang (Sebauh).

The EMCO on Rumah Changgi Brayang Hulu Roban and Rumah Ganti Nyiar Roban will begin tomorrow until October 3.

Sarawak recorded 1,712 new cases of Covid-19 today, 1,710 of which were asymptomatic, while two other cases involved lung infections and required respiratory support.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the state had now reached 710 with one death recorded at Sri Aman Hospital involving an 81-year-old man with chronic illness. — Bernama