Police awaiting forensic report on fatal RMAF shooting incident in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING, Sept 22 — Police are still waiting for the forensic report on the shooting incident where four air force personnel were killed at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) camp in Kota Samarahan on August 13.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the report would, among others, elaborate on the contents of the mobile phones belonging to the victims and the suspect.

He said the mobile phones had been sent to Bukit Aman’s forensic unit but he was still waiting for a report from them.

“Many things need to be looked into in this case as it involved four victims. We need to look at their history, contents in the phones to ascertain if there are problems like arguments or other issues that could trigger the incident.

“We have also recorded statements from witnesses and the victims’ friends,” he said at a press conference at the Kuching district police headquarters here today.

The four who died in the incident were Air Corporal Sharif Mohd Siddiq Al-Attas Wan Sabli, Air Corporal Mohamad Ehsan Sehamat, Air Corporal Ho Swee Boon and aircraft man Nesly anak Nabau. — Bernama