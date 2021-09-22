Perak eyes new 62km natural gas pipeline

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said that the proposed gas pipeline project by Gas Malaysia Berhad was worth RM105 million. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, September 22 — Perak could expand its natural gas pipeline network with a new 62km link from Kampung Kuala Bikam, Bidor to Proton City in Tanjung Malim, said Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

He said that the proposed gas pipeline project by Gas Malaysia Berhad was worth RM105 million.

“Based on the briefing by the Gas Malaysia Berhad, the project will be able to strengthen the growth of the automotive industry in Tanjung Malim.

“It will also provide benefits to at least eight industrial areas there as well as potentially attract new investment,” he told a press conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here.

Saarani said Gas Malaysia was collaborating with Invest Perak, the District and Land Office and local authorities to identify the types of industrial clusters in the area that have the potential as the future consumer prospects.

He said the project would further strengthen the natural gas pipeline network in Perak.

“The state government together with Gas Malaysia is in the process of obtaining approval from the Energy Commission for the implementation of the project,” he added.

At the moment, Saarani said that Perak has five existing natural gas networks, namely in Parit Buntar stretching to 8km, Taiping (46km), Sitiawan (38km), Teluk Intan (27km) and Lembah Kinta (140km).