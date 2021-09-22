Kedah MB: Ulu Muda logging licences issued earlier now subject to conditions

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks to reporters during a press conference at Wisma Darulaman in Alor Setar September 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 22 — The Kedah government is only continuing logging activities in the Ulu Muda forest reserve for areas where logging licences have been issued previously, and is subject to certain conditions, said Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor .

He said any action to stop logging activities by the companies involved would have legal implications for the state government, namely whether to repay the premium or face court action.

“However, the state government's decision to continue logging activities in Ulu Muda is subject to several conditions, including the opening of a log based on the Annual Felling Ration (CTT) which has been set in the 12th Malaysia Plan by the National Land Council which is 4,200 hectares per year.

“Although there is approval, in Ulu Muda alone there are 25,000 hectares, but felling licences are only issued for the whole of Kedah, not more than CTT (4,200 hectares), if we take into account all the approvals, namely 25,000 hectares (in Ulu Muda) plus other places, 75,000 hectares have been approved ... (to complete 75,000 hectares) it will take about 18 years,” he said.

He said this in reply a question from Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir (Pejuang-Jitra) who wanted to know the rationale of the state government to continue logging activities in Ulu Muda.

Muhammad Sanusi said the logging activities carried out were also environmentally friendly with the use of ‘Log Fisher’ system harvesting machines or machinery which could reduce the opening of roads to the tree felling areas.

“(Other conditions) include extending the Buffer Zone for the river bed, previously 20 metres, (now) extended to 40 metres from the river, so that the effects of logging do not enter the river and worsen the situation (river water),” he said.

In the meantime, he said in economic terms, the cessation of logging in Ulu Muda would cause a reduction in the opening of areas for logging and indirectly result in a reduction in state government revenue.

“Besides that, the cessation of logging activities in Ulu Muda will cause a reduction in timber resources for consumption in the timber industry which in turn will affect employment opportunities,” he said.

He said, however, in an effort to strengthen the economy, the state government had outlined various initiatives in the Kedah Development Plan 2035 such as the development of high-impact projects and new townships that are sustainable.

“Such initiatives will have a positive economic impact, especially in terms of employment opportunities for the people and contribute to the state government's revenue ... I hope logging will be the last resort for the state government in the future,” he said. — Bernama