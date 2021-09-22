Home minister: IPCC Bill to be tabled for second reading during current Parliament session

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the ministry was concerned about the matter and would take immediate action to ensure the implementation of the IPCC is not delayed. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) Bill is expected to be tabled for the second reading during the current Dewan Rakyat sitting, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said the ministry was concerned about the matter and would take immediate action to ensure the implementation of the IPCC is not delayed.

“The IPCC Bill will be tabled for the second reading during this session,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address, in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

The IPCC Bill was tabled for the first reading on August 26 last year, which aimed at having the provision to set up an independent commission and to enhance the integrity of the police force, reduce misconduct among police personnel and build the confidence of the people on the police force.

In another development, Hamzah said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has received a report on the alleged theft of case materials involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission senior officers, believed amounting to US$6 million (RM25 million), and has opened an inquiry paper into the case.

He added the ministry assured that any police report received will be investigated in a transparent manner and in accordance with the existing legislation.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said the ministry continued to make improvements to existing policies to ensure the welfare of PDRM members is protected. — Bernama