KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Two policemen tested positive for drugs after being detained in raids on entertainment outlets in Ipoh, where 87 patrons were also found to have taken illicit substances.

Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the April 5 raids targeted two premises in Bandar Baru Medan Ipoh and Taman Ipoh.

“Checks at the second premises found that 87 patrons, aged between 19 and 52, tested positive for drugs,” he said, as reported by Sinar Harian today.

A police officer and two policemen were among those screened during the operation, with two of the personnel returning positive results.

Hussein said the two policemen — a corporal and a lance corporal aged 26 and 40 — are attached to units in Johor.

“The corporal tested positive for ketamine, while the other tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and ketamine,” he said to the national daily, adding that the officer, who is based in Perak, tested negative.

A total of 59 men and 28 women were detained to assist investigations under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“This action shows we do not compromise on any offences, including those involving police personnel,” Hussein said.