KUALA NERUS, April 18 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports is keeping a close eye on the local football landscape following reports that several clubs may pull out of the Super League.

Youth and Sports Minister Mohammed Taufiq Johari said the move was crucial to prevent major conflicts in the future and to preserve the harmony of the nation’s sports ecosystem.

“We will constantly monitor (developments) and hold discussions to find the best resolution so that no large-scale conflicts occur in the future. We need to look into the matter.

“In this regard, the ministry will remain informed and discuss with relevant parties, as these decisions are made by the clubs themselves,” he told reporters after launching the National Level Rakan Muda Planet Project 2026: Rakan Bumi Programme at the Pulau Redang Marine Park, near here, today.

Asked if more clubs could follow suit, he said the ministry may step up talks with stakeholders, including the Football Association of Malaysia, to avoid a crisis that could threaten the league.

Dr Mohammed Taufiq also said the ministry is aware of the reactions on social media about the future of some of the country’s top teams.

“I view the matter as a decision for the respective clubs. It may be a strategic move on their part. We acknowledge and welcome whatever decisions are made because it is the clubs’ prerogative.

“But if this is a strategic move in terms of finances or anything else deemed beneficial, then we welcome it with an open mind,” he said.

Last Thursday, Bernama reported that Terengganu FC (TFC) did not rule out competing in the A1 Semi-Pro League next season.

Terengganu State Football Association (PBSNT) President Hishamuddin Abdul Karim said the club is still weighing its options and will need more time and discussion before making a final call.

He added that internal factors, particularly financial constraints, remained a primary issue plaguing the team. — Bernama