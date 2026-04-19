BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 19 — Penang police are actively tracking down a Myanmar national who is the main suspect in the murder of a fellow countryman at Lorong IKS Juru 5, Simpang Ampat here on April 5.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the identity of the man, believed to be in his 30s, has been established, and he is believed to be still in the country as there is no record of him leaving Malaysia.

“The manhunt for the main suspect is ongoing while his three friends who were detained a day after the incident will be released on police bail.

“The two men and one woman, aged 37 or 38, were remanded for seven days until April 13 before their remand was extended for another seven days to assist in the investigation,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He also urged members of the public with information on the main suspect to contact any police station to assist in the investigation.

In the April 5 incident, a Myanmar factory worker was killed after he was believed to have been stabbed by an acquaintance of the same nationality at the roadside of Lorong IKS Juru 5.

The suspect is said to have informed a friend about the incident, and the friend relayed the information to the police at about 10.50 pm.

Police found the 53-year-old victim lying face down by the roadside with stab wounds to the ribs.

It is understood that the two male suspects arrested are acquaintances of the main suspect, while the woman is believed to be his girlfriend. — Bernama