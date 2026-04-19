PUTRAJAYA, April 19 — The government has ordered an investigation into a baggage handling breakdown at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, with Transport Minister Anthony Loke warning that lapses at the country’s main gateway will not be tolerated.

In a statement today, Loke said the disruption yesterday caused baggage delays of between two and four hours for a “significant number” of arriving passengers, adding that the inconvenience was “deeply regretted”.

While the system was restored the same evening, he stressed that resolving the technical fault did not close the matter.

“Passengers who travel through our national gateway deserve a standard of service reliability that this incident has clearly failed to meet,” he said.

Loke said he has instructed the Transport Ministry’s secretary-general to convene an emergency meeting with relevant agencies tomorrow to conduct a full review of existing standard operating procedures (SOPs), particularly on response time, passenger communication and contingency planning.

He added that the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has been directed to investigate the incident and determine whether punitive action should be taken against Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), which operates KLIA.

“MAHB, as the operator of KLIA, will be held accountable for this breakdown.

“A national gateway cannot afford repeated lapses of this nature,” he said.

Beyond immediate remedial steps, Loke said the incident pointed to deeper issues that must be addressed within the organisation.

“We cannot realise our aspiration of being among the world’s best airports without first inculcating a genuine culture of accountability and responsibility,” he said, adding that high standards must be reflected in how failures are handled across the chain of command.

The Ministry of Transport said the review and investigation form part of efforts to ensure KLIA meets expectations as a key international hub.