Dewan Rakyat to focus on review of minimum wage, youth employment today

A general view of the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Sixteen ministers are expected to wind-up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address on behalf of their respective ministries in Parliament today with the session having ended yesterday.

According to the Order of the Dewan Rakyat meeting, the winding-up will be, among others, by the Defence Ministry, Home Ministry, Finance Ministry, Education Ministry, Works Ministry and the Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

Meanwhile, during the Oral Question and Answer session, the issues to be raised will include on the minimum wage review, cases involving violation of the status of food and halal products and on youth employment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will also be a question by Nurul Izzah Anwar (PH-Permatang Pauh) to Human Resources Minister on the government's commitment, as well as efforts made pertaining to the review of the minimum wage.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) will pose a question to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister on the number of cases recorded for violation of the status of food and halal products that were imported from abroad, and also domestic products.

He also wanted to know measures taken by the ministry to address the problems.

The meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament is the first under the government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting will be for 17 days until Oct 12. — Bernama



