Peter Anthony’s false document trial: Prosecution closes case; oral submissions on Oct 29

Former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, May 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The prosecution in the trial of former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister, Datuk Peter Anthony, who faces charges of using false documents relating to a system maintenance contract, closed its case today after calling 15 witnesses.

Deputy public prosecutor, Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin, told the Sessions Court Judge, Azura Alwi, that the prosecution rests its case after its last witness, former Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) deputy vice-chancellor (Academic and International), Professor Shariff Abd Kadir Shariff Omang, who was recalled for cross-examination by the defence, completed giving his testimony.

“I thank the judge for hearing this case,” said Wan Shaharuddin.

The judge then ordered the prosecution to file written submission on or before October 8, with October 18 for the reply by the defence.

The court set October 29 for both parties to appear before her for oral submissions, before deciding whether to acquit Peter of the charges or to order him to enter his defence.

Wan Shaharuddin also informed the court that the prosecution had offered a witness to the defence, namely the director of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Federal Territory of Labuan branch, Mohd Yusizzudin Mohd Yusuf.

At the trial of the case, which began in April this year, the prosecution called 15 witnesses to testify, including former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, former treasury secretary-general, Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, and former Chief Justice, Tun Zaki Azmi.

At today’s proceedings, Peter was represented by counsel Datuk D. Senthinathan.

Peter, 50, is charged with forging a letter from the UMS deputy vice-chancellor’s office, dated June 9, 2014, by inserting a false statement in the title of the letter with the intention of using it to deceive the office of the Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister at the Perdana Putra Building in Putrajaya, between June 13, 2014 and August 21, 2014.

He is also charged over the use of a false document as genuine, namely a letter from the office of the deputy vice-chancellor of UMS, dated June 9, 2014, which had a false statement in the title of the letter, and he had reason to believe that the document was false, in the same place and time.

Peter was charged under Section 468 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine, and under Section 471 of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 465 of the same law, which carries a jail term of up to two years, or a fine, or both, if convicted. — Bernama