Perak begins Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers

A student receives his Covid-19 jab at the Kinta Town Hall in Batu Gajah September 21, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BATU GAJAH, Sept 21 — Some 1,400 students in Perak received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccines at the Kinta Town Hall here today as the state kicked off the immunisation programme for adolescents.

The first batch were mainly students in Forms Three, Four and Five.

“I’m happy to be vaccinated. Now when the school reopened I could mingle with my friends safely and not worry much on the Covid-19,” Nurul Iman Zulkifly, a fifth former from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Yussuf, told Malay Mail.

Nurul, who was accompanied by her mother, said she was the last in her family to receive the Covid-19 vaccine and felt relief that it was finally done.

Nicholas Chai Kah Hang, 17, from Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKT) Tronoh, was another student in the first batch who couldn't wait to complete his vaccination; his second dose is scheduled for next month.

“Hopefully, by the end of next month my vaccination status will be completed. I can’t wait to do sports activities and dine-in at my favourite restaurants,” he said.

Chai also said that he could now study for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exam in peace and can't wait to return to his classroom and the school library.

Tushalini Govindasamy from the Methodist Girls School in Ipoh and her twin brother Rickneshwaran Govindasamy also received their first shots today.

“I wasn’t scared of the vaccination as my brother came along for the vaccination too. Both of us received our vaccination today,” said the 16-year-old girl from Ipoh.

For Rickneshwaran, the biggest advantage in getting vaccinated is being able to play football with his friends again.

“Students should not be worried about the vaccination. The vaccination process went smoothly and I feel fine after the vaccination. Vaccination is safe,” he said.

The Covid-19 vaccination for adolescents rolled out nationwide officially yesterday.

The programme is expected to vaccinate some 3.2 million adolescents aged 12 to 17 in total.