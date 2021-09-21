NSC: High utilisation rate of hospital beds among reasons Kedah, Johor still in Phase One of NRP

K Kedah and Johor are the only remaining states in Phase One of the NRP. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

National Security Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said in this regard, the people in the state should be aware of the importance of adhering to standard operating procedures as well as security protocols.

“No point in questioning why we haven’t moved to the next phase when the people’s compliance with the SOP is not up to the mark. It all depends on the people,” he said.

He said this during the Bicara Naratif programme aired on Radio Televisyen Malaysia last night.

Kedah and Johor are the only remaining states in Phase One of the NRP, while Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Melaka, and Sabah are in Phase Two; Perlis, Negri Sembilan, Sarawak in Phase Three; and Labuan in Phase Four.

In another development, Rodzi said the country’s defence and cyber security systems were on par with those in developed countries, and had gained international recognition.

“At the Asean level, we often exchange views and experiences, and Malaysia’s input is sought by other countries such as Singapore in dealing with cyber threats.

“The country’s ability in dealing with cyber threats with the available expertise is also used as an example or model in European countries, as well as Japan, in managing cyber threats in their respective countries,” he said. — Bernama