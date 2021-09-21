Melaka govt offers ‘new deal’ to Opposition reps

Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam receives the text of the opening speech from Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (left) in conjunction with the opening of the fourth term of the 14th Melaka State Legislative Assembly at Kompleks Seri Negeri, September 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Sept 21 — The Melaka government has offered a new deal, comprising five propositions, to the state’s opposition elected representatives, for the sake of achieving political stability, curbing the Covid-19 pandemic and reviving the economy.

Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, said the move was in line with the Malaysian Family concept espoused by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, which encompasses several matters under the Parliamentary Transformation and Administration with the Opposition, previously.

He said the cooperation will cross the boundaries of politics, religion, economy, culture and humanity, without distinguishing the differences in racial and ethnic backgrounds and points of view, for the sake of stability and the welfare and wellbeing of the people.

“Firstly, during the winding-up speech in conjunction with debate on the Melaka State Budget 2021, I extended my greetings to ‘our friends on the other side’ to be strategic partners to the government on this side.

“Secondly, I have also raised the allocation for assemblyman’s service centre emolument to our friends on the other side (opposition), from RM42,000 to RM60,000 annually, beginning January this year,” he said at a press conference after the assembly sitting adjourned for a break today.

Sulaiman said that the state government was also inviting the state’s Opposition elected representatives to join the Melaka Special Committee on Covid-19, which has been rebranded as the Covid-19 Management and Recovery Council (MPPC), under the offer.

Fourthly, he said he had proposed that the District Development Action Committee (JTPD) chaired by the district officer to not only involve government assemblymen but also the opposition.

“For this matter, I will personally bring this proposal to the attention of the Prime Minister, for his consideration for the permission of the opposition to participate in the JTPD.

“Fifthly, I had also proposed that the membership of the Melaka Economic Action Council Meeting (MTENM) also invite the strategic partnership, our friends on the other side, to participate,” he said. — Bernama