Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Tuaran hit by floods following heavy downpour

A man wades through flood waters on Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting in Penampang, Sabah September 15, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 21 — Heavy continuous rains from early this morning have resulted in floods in several areas in the districts of Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Tuaran today.

A Sabah State Disaster Management Secretariat spokesman when contacted said, currently the agencies involved are monitoring the flood ‘hotspot’ areas and early preparations have been made to face flood hazards in the state.

“Sungai Moyog was found to be at a dangerous level, and both directions of Jalan Datuk Panglima Banting in Penampang are affected, the public is advised to always be careful in this flood situation. No victims have been evacuated and no relief centre has been opened so far,” he said.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama found that several areas were hit by floods in Kota Kinabalu, among them Likas, Kolombong, and Manggatal, while in Penampang, at Kolopis and Donggongon, and in Tuaran at Salut, Telipok and Rugading.

Several roads leading to Kota Kinabalu from Tuaran were also affected, including Jalan Salut and Jalan Sulaman, and a check found that flood waters had made the road impassable to vehicles, causing a three-kilometre traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department in statement issued a severe weather warning for the west coast of Sabah at 8.35am today, stating that heavy rains are expected to continue in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Tuaran, Papar and Kota Belud.

Heavy rains are also expected at Sabah interior areas such as Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau, and Tambunan, as well as at Ranau and Kudat. — Bernama