IT software developer loses more than RM12.m to Macau Scam syndicate

The police has advised members of the public not to reveal personal as well as banking information to unknown parties and to check first before making any transaction.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — An IT software developer suffered losses amounting to RM1,215,600 to a Macau scam syndicate after receiving a telephone call from an individual masquerading as an Inland Revenue Board IRB) officer.

Kuala Lumpur Commercial CID deputy chief Supt Tan Poh Cheok said the woman victim, 61, who worked in a private company lodged a police report yesterday.

“On July 29, the complainant received a telephone call from an individual claiming to be from IRB who said she had outstanding tax arrears and was involved in money laundering.

“The victim was later contacted by another individual claiming to be from Melaka police contingent headquarters asking her to activate a new account for investigation. She was told to channel all information such as her income statement, insurance statement, bank statements, Employee Provident Fund (EPF) statement and the shares she owned,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was also ordered to make several transactions from other accounts as well as EPF withdrawal into the new account the victim had activated.

Without the knowledge of the victim, Tan said the money in the victim’s new account was transferred to several unknown accounts apart from a letter of acknowledgement via WhatsApp that the transactions were aimed at freezing the account.

“In total, the losses amounted to RM1,215,600 and the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he said.

He also advised members of the public not to reveal personal as well as banking information to unknown parties and to check first before making any transaction.

Tan also advised people with information on such criminal activities to channel information to Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-21460584/0585 or the nearest police station. — Bernamaå