NSC: Kampung Garib in Kudat under EMCO from Wednesday

Motorists ride past barbed wire fencing amid the enhanced movement control order in Taman Meru 2b in Ipoh August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in Kampung Garib, Matunggong in Kudat, Sabah from Wednesday to October 5, according to the National Security Council (MKN).

MKN national security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the decision to enforce the EMCO was made after the Health Ministry’s presentation on risk assessment as well as Covid-19 infection trends in the area.

“The standard operating procedure for all EMCO areas is the same as announced previously,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook today.

Meanwhile, Rodzi said the EMCO in Kampung Dusun Pak Senam, Mukim Ulu Jelai di Lipis, Pahang which was supposed to end tomorrow has been extended until October 5.

He also announced that the EMCO in several areas in Sabah would end tomorrow.

The localities involved were Kampung Tanjung Batu Tengah, Tawau; Taman Limauan, Kinarut, Papar; Kampung Pantai Emas and Kampung Lentigi, Kota Belud; Kampung Mompilis, Matunggong, Kudat; and Kampung Pahu Pinawantai, Ranau.

The EMCO in Kampung Lotong, Kota Marudu, Sabah would also end tomorrow, earlier than the scheduled date of September 28, he added. — Bernama