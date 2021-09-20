In Kuala Lumpur, police deny Indonesian woman in viral video was victim of abuse

Wangsa Maju District Police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the woman was instead suffering from emotional stress as she wanted to return to her country of origin. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Police have denied that an Indonesian woman who was filmed to be in a state of fear was a victim of abuse by her employer.

Wangsa Maju District Police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the woman was instead suffering from emotional stress as she wanted to return to her country of origin.

He said a probe was initiated after police came across the one-minute and 10-second video clip that was posted on Facebook and went viral, adding that police had gone to the scene at Bennington Residence in Setapak to get more information on the incident, which happened at 10pm on September 16.

“Based on statements recorded from witnesses, the victim is believed to be suffering from emotional stress because she wants to return to her home country.

“One of the woman’s friends had lodged a police report denying any incident of abuse,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama