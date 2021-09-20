Education Ministry says online study finds effectiveness of home-based teaching and learning method at moderate level

According to the ministry, 56.6 of students succeeded in actively participating in the PdPR sessions, while 66 per cent of parents or guardians agreed that the PdPR method was effective for their children’s learning. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The effectiveness of the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) method among school students is at a moderate level, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The ministry, in a written reply to the Dewan Rakyat today, said this was based on the Home-Based Learning Effectiveness Implementation Study conducted online, which focused on the PdPR during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

The scope of the study covered aspects of the PdPR’s implementation from March until July last year, covering approaches, methods, strategies, applications and tools used, besides the PdPR scheduling, restructuring of Annual Lesson Plans (RPT) and assessments involving 13,156 school administrators; 39,967 teachers; 52,413 students; and 59,624 parents/guardians.

“The findings showed the urban student involvement in the PdPR via online to be 59.3 per cent compared to 52.4 per cent for rural students. For the RPT, 46.2 per cent of urban teachers achieved the implementation target compared to 39.1 per cent of rural teachers.

“A total of 51.2 per cent of students were stressed while learning at home of this group, 48.9 per cent of them said they felt stressed due to limited interaction with their teachers, while 55 per cent felt stressed due to limited interaction with their friends and 53.4 per cent were stressed due to the lack of guidance during the learning sessions,” it said in a reply that was posted on the Parliament website today.

The MOE’s reply was to answer questions raised by Rubiah Wang (GPS-Kota Samarahan), who asked the senior education minister to state the achievement of the PdPR system throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of students’ acceptance and achievement, teachers’ complaints and parents’ feedback.

According to the ministry, 56.6 of students succeeded in actively participating in the PdPR sessions, while 66 per cent of parents or guardians agreed that the PdPR method was effective for their children’s learning.

In the first quarter of this year, the MOE also carried out the PdPR Implementation Survey involving 500 schools through observations of PdPR that were implemented online or a combination of online and offline.

A total of 1,053 observations of the Teaching and Learning (PdP) method of teachers through the presence of school inspectors in PdPR classes found that 97.4 per cent succeeded in guiding their students to understand the contents, concepts and facts taught. — Bernama