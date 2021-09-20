Covid-19: Walk-in vaccination at five PPVs in Johor Baru starts today

The Taman Nusantara PPV, Gelang Patah; Iskandar Malaysia Studios PPV (IMS), Iskandar Puteri; Midvalley Southkey PPV, Johor Baru; and Taman Mawar PPV, Pasir Gudang will operate for four days until September 24 while the OKU Sentral PPV at the MBJB Arena Larkin Aquatic Centre is open until September 30. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Sept 20 — Five vaccination centres (PPV) in the district today started to provide the walk-in vaccination aiming to speed up the Covid-19 vaccination process in the state, said Johor Baru district officer Datuk Abdul Rahman Salleh.

He said the Taman Nusantara PPV, Gelang Patah; Iskandar Malaysia Studios PPV (IMS), Iskandar Puteri; Midvalley Southkey PPV, Johor Baru; and Taman Mawar PPV, Pasir Gudang will operate for four days until September 24 while the OKU Sentral PPV at the MBJB Arena Larkin Aquatic Centre is open until September 30.

Abdul Rahman said another PPV at Dewan Muafakat Johor Taman Adda will be opened for walk-in vaccine recipients on September 23 and 24.

He said the walk-in vaccination drive was also carried out to achieve the target of 100 per cent residents in Johor Baru get inoculated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As of September 18, the first-dose vaccination rate in the district was at 96.8 per cent.

“The walk-in vaccination initiative is carried out on a first-come-first-serve basis and aimed at helping residents who have yet to get their appointment date through the MySejahtera application to be vaccinated,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rahman said at the PPVs have the capacity to administer between 300 and 1,000 doses of vaccine a day. — Bernama