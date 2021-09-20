BonusLink offers discounted Pacific and Orient car insurance policies

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Loyalty company BonusLink is partnering with Pacific & Orient Insurance Co Bhd (POIC) as an authorised digital agent to offer up to 40 per cent off its car insurance policies.

POIC CEO Muzir Kassim said that in addition to discounts off the company’s unique PrOmilej programme, which allows policyholders to choose their premium according to their expected annual mileage, they would also award three BonusLink Points for every RM1 premium paid as an additional reward.

“The innovative product currently consists of three plans — less than 5,000km, 10,000km and 15,000km — and corresponding savings of as high as 40 per cent on comprehensive car insurance premiums. Customers can top up their plans with additional mileage at any time if they require more.

“The company is looking to help the motoring public tackle the economic challenges faced due to the pandemic by not only offering an innovative product that will help customers save money but also provide additional value in the form of BonusLink points with each purchase,” said Muzir in a press release today.

BonusLink’s Transformation team head Lim Tecwyn also said that the addition of POIC to BonusLink was in line with its member base which predominantly comprises motorists who frequently refuels at Shell.”

He adds that BonusLink members can renew their motor insurance directly via the dedicated microsite here or access this through the BLINK App.